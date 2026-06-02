Little image aims to '﻿KILL THE GHOST' ﻿but retain the innocence on new album

After breaking out in 2023 with the single "OUT OF MY MIND," little image is back with a new album, KILL THE GHOST.

Vocalist/guitarist Jackson Simmons tells ABC Audio that following up on the success of "OUT OF MY MIND," which hit #3 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart, did put some pressure on the band.

"When something like that happens, it's kinda hard for it not to affect the process a little bit," Simmons says. "But I think we tried really hard to just focus in on what's next and, yeah, it feels like we made something fresh."

Certainly, the title KILL THE GHOST suggests that little image isn't interested in dwelling in the past. On the album's title track, Simmons sings, "Never gonna change if I don't/ Cut the cord and let it go."

"For us making the record, it felt like the perfect theme for our posture towards making the songs," Simmons says of the title KILL THE GHOST. "Trying to get out of the way of our own selves and trying to just focus in on the music and what we want to say."

However, KILL THE GHOST isn't all about cutting the past loose. The album's cover is an image of a rabbit, which is meant to reflect the innocence of youth.

"I feel like the rabbit just kind of represents the innocence and the magic of what we're trying to do as artists and as creatives," Simmons says. "It felt ... very centerpiece to just the world that we created on the album."

KILL THE GHOST is out now. Little image will resume a U.S. tour in support of the album Friday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

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