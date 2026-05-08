Listen what we say, oh: RHCP's ﻿'Stadium Arcadium'﻿ turns 20

Hey, oh, Stadium Arcadium is 20 years old.

The hit ninth studio effort from Red Hot Chili Peppers was released on May 9, 2006 — 20 years ago Saturday. The 28-track double album gave RHCP their first-ever #1 record on the Billboard 200 and is certified four-times Platinum by the RIAA.

The song "Dani California" was released as Stadium Arcadium's lead single, and was accompanied by a video featuring Anthony Kiedis and company cosplaying as different rock bands from throughout history. While it may bear a resemblance to Tom Petty's "Mary Jane's Last Dance," "Dani California" was a huge hit, reaching #6 on the Billboard Hot 100. That was the last time the Peppers have been in the top 10 of the all-genre chart.

Stadium Arcadium also spawned singles in "Snow (Hey Oh)" and "Tell Me Baby." It won best rock album at the 2007 Grammys and was nominated for album of the year.

In 2009, guitarist John Frusciante announced he was leaving the Peppers and was replaced by Josh Klinghoffer. Stadium Arcadium remained the last RHCP album to feature Frusciante until his return to the band in 2019, and the release of 2022's Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen.

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