Listen to Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross' ﻿'Challengers'﻿ score

Milan Records

By Josh Johnson

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross' score for the new movie Challengers is out now.

The Zendaya-starring tennis drama joins the many other films featuring music from the Nine Inch Nails duo, including The Social Network and Soul, for which they won Oscars.

Reznor and Ross previously released Challengers [MIXED], which featured songs from the score "deconstructed and subsequently reimagined with additional production" by German electronic artist Boys Noize.

Challengers is in theaters now.

