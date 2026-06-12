Listen to studio version of Olivia Rodrigo's Robert Smith duet, 'what's wrong with me'

Olivia Rodrigo has released the studio version of her duet with The Cure's Robert Smith, "what's wrong with me."

The track, which the two previously performed together at the Primavera Sound festival earlier in June, appears on Rodrigo's new album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.

Smith's vocals first pop up in the first chorus as he and Rodrigo sing, "My head is spinning and my stomach is sick/ Say I'm in love, so it's hard to admit/ I can't eat, I can't sleep/ I think you're what's wrong with me."

You can watch the lyric video for "what's wrong with me" streaming now on YouTube.

The song is something of a full-circle moment for Rodrigo, who previously performed with Smith at the 2025 Glastonbury festival. She also references the Cure song "Just Like Heaven" on her song "drop dead," the lead single off you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love. The album track list includes a song literally called "the cure" as well.

"Robert has been soundtracking my life for as long as I can remember," Rodrigo wrote in a note to fans after the Primavera Sound performance. "He has written some of my favorite songs of all time. His music moves me & inspires me to a degree that is hard to put into words."

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