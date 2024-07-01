Listen to new beabadoobee song, "Ever Seen"

Dirty Hit

By Josh Johnson

Beabadoobee has shared a new song called "Ever Seen," a track off her upcoming album, This Is How Tomorrow Moves.

The track's origins date back to beabadoobee's time opening for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour and was originally written on the road as a country song, but, as a press release describes it, "grew into something more soaring and euphoric, with zig-zagging strings and pummeling percussion."

You can listen to "Ever Seen" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video on YouTube.

This Is How Tomorrow Moves, which also includes the previously released songs "Take a Bite" and "Coming Home," drops Aug. 16. It's the follow-up to 2022's Beatopia.

Beabadoobee will launch a U.S. headlining tour in September.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!