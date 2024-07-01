Listen to new beabadoobee song, "Ever Seen"

Beabadoobee has shared a new song called "Ever Seen," a track off her upcoming album, This Is How Tomorrow Moves.

The track's origins date back to beabadoobee's time opening for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour and was originally written on the road as a country song, but, as a press release describes it, "grew into something more soaring and euphoric, with zig-zagging strings and pummeling percussion."

You can listen to "Ever Seen" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video on YouTube.

This Is How Tomorrow Moves, which also includes the previously released songs "Take a Bite" and "Coming Home," drops Aug. 16. It's the follow-up to 2022's Beatopia.

Beabadoobee will launch a U.S. headlining tour in September.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.