Listen to new songs from Mod Sun, Johnny Marr, Karen O and more

Here are some of the new songs released by alternative artist on this New Music Friday:

Mod Sun has premiered a new track called "2am," which follows his May single, "Mirror."

"I made '2am' on my first trip to Nashville before I officially moved there," Mod says. "I wrote it about one of my first nights out when I fell in love with the city. I met a girl who dragged me around her favorite spots. We had the greatest time, but when the lights went on, she was gone, and I never saw her again."

Former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr has released a song called "Ophelia," a track off his upcoming album, The Age of Everything, due out Oct. 2.

"Ophelia" is not a Taylor Swift cover, but, like her "The Fate of Ophelia," Marr's song is inspired by Shakespeare's Hamlet character.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman Karen O is featured on a new song by the electronic outfit The Avalanches called "Blue Shadows."

"The Avalanches frequency is high, I'm so happy to be asked to slide into it," O says.

GAYLE has premiered a song called "loving you is." It'll appear on her upcoming album, Observing Chaos, arriving Sept. 18.

"I wrote 'loving you is' about coming to terms with the fact that I didn’t know how I deserved to be treated," the "abcdefu" singer says. "After taking five million steps back, I realized how frustrated I am for accepting behavior that no one should have to go through and I'll never let that happen to me again!"

Almost monday has released a song called "better late than never," a track off their upcoming album, THANK GOD IT'S ALMOST MONDAY. The record will be released Sept. 9.

(Videos contains uncensored profanity.)

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