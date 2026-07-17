Listen to new solo song from The National's Matt Berninger, 'Martini Me Fatso'

The National frontman Matt Berninger has released a new solo song called "Martini Me Fatso."

Berninger describes the track as "a tipsy prayer."

"I was a little angry at god," he writes in an Instagram post. "I don't think there is a god but if there is I want them to know I'm pissed."

You can watch the "Martini Me Fatso" video on YouTube.

"Martini Me Fatso" follows Berninger's 2025 solo album, Get Sunk.

The National last released an album in 2023, when they put out two records: First Two Pages of Frankenstein and Laugh Track.

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