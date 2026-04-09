Listen to new Royel Otis song, 'Sweet Hallelujah'

"Sweet Hallelujah" single artwork. (OURNESS/Capitol Records)
By Josh Johnson

Royel Otis has premiered a new song called "Sweet Hallelujah."

The "Sofa King" outfit describes the track as "a love letter of goodbye to someone you want to know that no matter what happens things won't change the way you feel about them."

You can watch the "Sweet Hallelujah" video streaming on YouTube.

"Sweet Hallelujah" follows Royel Otis' 2025 album, hickey, which includes the singles "moody" and "who's your boyfriend."

Royel Otis will make their debut at Coachella on Saturday. The festival will stream online via YouTube.

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