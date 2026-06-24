Listen to new PJ Harvey song, 'Voyager'

PJ Harvey has premiered a new song called "Voyager."

The track was inspired by the 1977 NASA Voyager space probes and the Voyager Golden Record included in both of them, which was meant to introduce the people of Earth to any extraterrestrials that may discover it.

"I was excited for the challenge to compose a song in the 'voice' of Voyager 2," Harvey says in a statement. "I have long been fascinated by the spacecraft and its journey, and asked myself what it might say to us if it could? This was an inspiring route to take to develop the song."

You can watch the video for "Voyager" streaming now on YouTube.

"Voyager" follows Harvey's 2023 album, I Inside the Old Year Dying, and gives a "glimpse into her next artistic chapter," a press release says.

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