Listen to new music from Wallows, Cold War Kids, jxdn & more

Here are some of the New Music Friday releases from alternative artists:

Wallows have shared a new song called "Bad Dream." It's the third track to be released off their upcoming Model album, due out May 24, following "Calling After Me" and "Your Apartment."

Cold War Kids have dropped a surprise, self-titled EP. The five-track set follows their 2023 self-titled album.

jxdn has dropped two new tracks, "STRAY" and "SAD OCTOBER." Both tunes will appear on his upcoming album, WHEN THE MUSIC STOPS, which will be released June 28.

Tame Impala guests on another new Justice song, "Neverender." The Kevin Parker-led outfit previously collaborated with the electronic duo on the track "One Night/All Night."

Manchester Orchestra has released Cope Live at The Earl, a live album capturing a 2023 set featuring a full-album performance of their 2014 effort, Cope. It's out now on digital outlets and will be available on physical formats on September 6.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise has put out a track called "SVO." It's a cut from the band's upcoming album, Love Hate Music Box, which drops May 10.

