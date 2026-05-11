Listen to new MOD SUN song, 'Mirror'

MOD SUN has premiered a new single called "Mirror."

"I wanted this music to be the rawest I've ever sounded — trashy drums, guitars coming out of amps not computers, vocals with the voice cracks left in," the "Flames" artist says in a statement. "It's alive, not sterile."

"I became very self-aware last year, and when I wrote the lyrics, my only rule was, 'if I wouldn't say this in a real conversation, it's not going on the song,'" MOD adds. "No poetry, no cleverness, just who I actually am when I walk into a room full of people."

You can watch the video for "Mirror" streaming now on YouTube.

The most recent MOD SUN album is 2023's God Save the Teen.

MOD SUN will be opening for select dates on mgk's tour beginning in June.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

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