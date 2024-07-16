Listen to new Militarie Gun song, "Thought You Were Waving"

Loma Vista Recordings

By Josh Johnson

Militarie Gun has shared a new song called "Thought You Were Waving."

You can listen to the track now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video on YouTube.

"Thought You Were Waving" follows Militarie Gun's 2023 album, Life Under the Gun, which features the single "Do It Faster." They also put out a new song called "Gun Under the Gun (MFG)" in June, which is used as Post Malone's entrance music in the wrestling video game WWE 2K24.

Militarie Gun will be touring the U.S. with Manchester Orchestra beginning in September. You can also catch them at Chicago's Lollapalooza in August.

