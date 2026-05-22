Listen to new Mike D song, 'What We Got'

"What We Got" single artwork. (Capitol Records)

Michael "Mike D" Diamond of the Beastie Boys has released another new solo song called "What We Got."

The track follows Mike's debut solo single, "Switch Up," which premiered earlier in May and marked the first new music from a Beastie Boy in 15 years.

You can watch the "What We Got" visualizer streaming now on YouTube.

Mike played a pair of live shows in Los Angeles around the release of "Switch Up" and is performing shows in New York City on Friday and Saturday.

Beastie Boys disbanded in 2012 following the death of Adam "MCA" Yauch.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

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