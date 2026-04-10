Listen to new Dogstar song, 'Joy,' off upcoming '﻿All in Now'﻿ album

Dogstar has premiered a new song called "Joy," a track off the Keanu Reeves-featuring band's upcoming album, All in Now.

"It begins with ethereal, dreamy reverb guitar that sets a tone," vocalist/guitarist Bret Domrose says of "Joy." "I bought a new guitar – a vintage Gibson ES335 Hollow Body that I brought in. It gave us some new tones to explore and opened a new avenue for us to explore."

You can watch the video for "Joy" on YouTube.

All in Now, which also includes the previously released title track, is due out May 29. It's the follow-up to 2023's Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees, which marked the first Dogstar album in over 20 years.

Dogstar will play a pair of California shows in May to celebrate the album release before launching a full U.S. tour in August.

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