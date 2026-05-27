Listen to new Dexter and the Moonrocks song, '12 Steps'

"12 Steps" single artwork. (Severance Records/Big Loud Rock)
By Josh Johnson

Dexter and the Moonrocks have premiered a new song called "12 Steps," which features the country rock band Treaty Oak Revival.

"We've always loved songs that toe the line between 'is he talking about a woman or schedule 1 narcotics?' So we decided, why not write one?" the "Sad in Carolina" outfit says in a statement. "Very excited we get to have a band like Treaty Oak Revival feature on this song. We've been massive fans of them forever, and it's cool to represent Texas together."

"12 Steps" follows Dexter's single "Freakin' Out," which currently sits at #3 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart. "Freakin' Out" is also the first Dexter song to chart on the all-genre Hot 100.

Dexter and the Moonrocks will launch a U.S. tour in June.

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