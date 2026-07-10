Listen to new Cage the Elephant song, 'Beaches in Tennessee'

"Beaches in Tennessee" single artwork. (Big Loud Rock)
By Josh Johnson

Cage the Elephant has premiered a new song called "Beaches in Tennessee."

The track follows the "Ain't No Rest for the Wicked" outfit's 2024 album, Neon Pill, which marked the band's first album after frontman Matt Shultz was arrested in 2023 on gun charges and subsequently hospitalized amid a mental health crisis.

"It's no secret that I went through a mental health crisis a few years back; this song for me symbolizes me finally being able to move past it," Shultz says in a statement. "I was hospitalized for nearly three months, the song addresses it by creating a fictionalized account of it. It was my attempt at reclaiming the ability to write about something serious that happened in my life, from a place of genuine experience."

"Beaches in Tennessee" also marks the first Cage the Elephant song released after signing to a new label, Big Loud Rock.

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