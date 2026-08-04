Listen to new Alabama Shakes song, 'Garden'

'I Must Be Dreaming' album artwork. (Island Records)
By Josh Johnson

Alabama Shakes have released a new song called "Garden," a track off the band's upcoming album, I Must Be Dreaming.

In the chorus, frontwoman Brittany Howard sings, "If you don't water your garden I will/ If you don't show her you love her I will."

You can watch the "Garden" lyric video on YouTube.

I Must Be Dreaming, which also includes the previously released songs "Another Life," "American Dream" and "I Feel Hope Coming," is due out Aug. 28. It marks the first Alabama Shakes album since 2015's Sound & Color, after which they went on a hiatus that ended in late 2024.

Alabama Shakes will resume their U.S. summer tour Aug. 21 in Highland Park, Illinois.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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