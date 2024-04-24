Listen to girl in red's "Girlfriend Is Better" cover for '﻿Stop Making Sense'﻿ tribute album

A24 Music

By Josh Johnson

girl in red has shared a cover of the Talking Heads song "Girlfriend Is Better," recorded for the upcoming Stop Making Sense tribute album.

"Talking Heads is an iconic band that helped define my identity when I was a teenager and they continue to inspire young people all around the world," girl in red says. "Being a part of this tribute is so sick and I'm super grateful I was given the opportunity."

She adds, "Talking Heads forever!!!!"

You can listen to girl in red's cover now via digital outlets.

The Stop Making Sense tribute, dubbed Everyone's Getting Involved, is being put together by the film company A24, which released a theatrical restoration of the iconic 1984 concert film. It includes the previously released versions of "Burning Down the House" and "Take Me to the River," recorded by Paramore and Lorde, respectively.

Everyone's Getting Involved will be released May 17. The track list also features Miley Cyrus covering "Psycho Killer," The National's take on "Heaven" and The Linda Lindas putting a spin on "Found a Job."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!