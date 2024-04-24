Listen to girl in red's "Girlfriend Is Better" cover for '﻿Stop Making Sense'﻿ tribute album

girl in red has shared a cover of the Talking Heads song "Girlfriend Is Better," recorded for the upcoming Stop Making Sense tribute album.

"Talking Heads is an iconic band that helped define my identity when I was a teenager and they continue to inspire young people all around the world," girl in red says. "Being a part of this tribute is so sick and I'm super grateful I was given the opportunity."

She adds, "Talking Heads forever!!!!"

You can listen to girl in red's cover now via digital outlets.

The Stop Making Sense tribute, dubbed Everyone's Getting Involved, is being put together by the film company A24, which released a theatrical restoration of the iconic 1984 concert film. It includes the previously released versions of "Burning Down the House" and "Take Me to the River," recorded by Paramore and Lorde, respectively.

Everyone's Getting Involved will be released May 17. The track list also features Miley Cyrus covering "Psycho Killer," The National's take on "Heaven" and The Linda Lindas putting a spin on "Found a Job."

