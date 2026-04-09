Listen to first song from FINNEAS' ﻿'Beef﻿' season 2 score

'Beef' season 2 soundtrack artwork. (A24 Music)
By Josh Johnson

FINNEAS has released the first track off his score to the upcoming second season of the Netflix anthology series Beef.

The recording is called "Vicious Thoughts" and begins as a quiet piano ballad before stabbing synths come in.

The full soundtrack will be released on April 16, the same day Beef season 2 premieres.

The first season of Beef aired in 2023, and starred Steven Yeun and Ali Wong. The second season will feature an all-new storyline and cast, which includes Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan.

FINNEAS previously scored the 2024 Apple TV miniseries Disclaimer. Outside of his soundtrack work, he's released two solo albums and put out a record with singer-songwriter Ashe as The Favors.

FINNEAS is also known for producing his sister Billie Eilish's albums.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    All In For All Children Podcast

    CMG Tampa Bay presents the All In For All Children Podcast, highlighting the incredible individuals at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and the families whose lives have been touched by their dedication and care.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!