Listen to first song from FINNEAS' ﻿'Beef﻿' season 2 score

FINNEAS has released the first track off his score to the upcoming second season of the Netflix anthology series Beef.

The recording is called "Vicious Thoughts" and begins as a quiet piano ballad before stabbing synths come in.

The full soundtrack will be released on April 16, the same day Beef season 2 premieres.

The first season of Beef aired in 2023, and starred Steven Yeun and Ali Wong. The second season will feature an all-new storyline and cast, which includes Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan.

FINNEAS previously scored the 2024 Apple TV miniseries Disclaimer. Outside of his soundtrack work, he's released two solo albums and put out a record with singer-songwriter Ashe as The Favors.

FINNEAS is also known for producing his sister Billie Eilish's albums.

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