Listen to David Byrne's cover of Paramore's "Hard Times"

David Byrne's has shared a cover of the Paramore song "Hard Times."

The horn-laden rendition adds some extra Talking Heads energy to a song that was already greatly influenced by the "Once in a Lifetime" outfit. You can listen to it now via digital outlets.

Byrne's "Hard Times" cover follows Paramore's version of "Burning Down the House," recorded for the upcoming tribute to the iconic Talking Heads concert film and live album, Stop Making Sense. Both covers will be included on a vinyl single releasing Saturday, April 20, for Record Store Day. Paramore is also the 2024 RSD ambassador.

"Hard Times" was the lead single off Paramore's 2017 album, After Laughter. Byrne's cover arrives exactly seven years after the original song was released.

