Listen to Dan Auerbach play on unearthed Johnny Cash song

Mercury Nashville/UMe

By Josh Johnson

The Black Keys frontman Dan Auerbach plays on an unearthed song recorded by late country icon Johnny Cash.

The track is called "Spotlight" and features the Man in Black's vocals from a 1993 demo session, accompanied by a guitar solo newly recorded by Auerbach.

"It was the thrill of a lifetime to be able to play guitar on a Johnny Cash song," Auerbach says. "Hearing his voice through the speakers in my studio sent chills down my spine. I can't thank [Cash's son] John Carter and [producer David "Fergie" Ferguson] enough for including me."

"Spotlight" is out now via digital outlets and is accompanied by a video streaming on YouTube. It will also appear on an upcoming posthumous Cash album, Songwriter, due out June 28.

