Listen to Aloe Blacc's take on "Seven Nation Army" for second EP of rock covers

Grand Scheme Productions

By Josh Johnson

Aloe Blacc isn't done rocking.

"The Man" singer has announced a second volume in his Rock My Soul series of cover EPs, due out June 28. The upcoming set includes renditions of The White Stripes' "Seven Nation Army," Oasis' "Wonderwall," Blur's "Song 2," R.E.M.'s "Everybody Hurts" and Rage Against the Machine's "Born of a Broken Man."

You can listen to Blacc's cover of "Seven Nation Army," which funkifies the original's famed guitar riff, now via digital outlets.

The first volume of Rock My Soul, which dropped June 7, included covers of Nirvana's "Lithium," Soundgarden's "Black Hole Sun," Red Hot Chili Peppers' "Under the Bridge," Green Day's "When I Come Around" and No Doubt's "Don't Speak."

