Linkin Park shares new teaser for upcoming ﻿'Unshatter'﻿ doc

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Linkin Park attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Linkin Park has shared a new teaser for the band's upcoming documentary, Unshatter.

The film, which was directed by band member Joe Hahn, follows the reformation of Linkin Park with new lead singer Emily Armstrong following the death of frontman Chester Bennington in 2017.

"Everything was riding on it," LP's Mike Shinoda says in the teaser. "We get this wrong, it's all for nothing."

The new Unshatter teaser is now streaming on YouTube.

The release date for Ushatter, which is set to screen in theaters worldwide, has yet to be announced. For more info, stay tuned to UnshatterMovie.com.

Linkin Park released their first album with Armstrong, From Zero, in 2024.

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