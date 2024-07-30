Laura Jane Grace announces debut EP with Mississippi Medicals band

Against Me!'s Laura Jane Grace has announced the debut EP with her new band, The Mississippi Medicals.

The six-track set is called Give an Inch and is due out Sept. 6. It includes the previously released track "All F***** Out." A second cut, "Karma Too Close," is out now via digital outlets.

Grace and The Mississippi Medicals will launch a U.S. tour in September.

Here's the Give an Inch track list:

"RazorBlade Blues"

"Hoka, Hoka — One, One"

"All F***** Out"

"Karma Too Close"

"F*** You, Just Because"

"M*A*S*H"

