Laura Jane Grace announces debut EP with Mississippi Medicals band

Total Treble

By Josh Johnson

Against Me!'s Laura Jane Grace has announced the debut EP with her new band, The Mississippi Medicals.

The six-track set is called Give an Inch and is due out Sept. 6. It includes the previously released track "All F***** Out." A second cut, "Karma Too Close," is out now via digital outlets.

Grace and The Mississippi Medicals will launch a U.S. tour in September.

Here's the Give an Inch track list:

"RazorBlade Blues"
"Hoka, Hoka — One, One"
"All F***** Out"
"Karma Too Close"
"F*** You, Just Because"
"M*A*S*H"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

