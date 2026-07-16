Lana Del Rey to release companion record alongside '﻿Stove'﻿ album

Lana Del Rey is planning to release a companion record alongside her long-in-the-works Stove album.

"Stove is so lovely and intact as it was intended to be-a classic album if I may say, a lot of of which we've toured and you've heard – but not all of it," Del Rey writes in an Instagram post. "Thank you to everybody involved."

"And as the years went by, came a beautiful, secondary album," the "Video Games" artist continues. "A commentary of sorts on everything that has been going on, and the patience that was required- and the trust I had to have that not all the things that weren't working was just because of me. I'm grateful for all my collaborators, I guess it took what it took to finish it."

As for when we'll get to hear the new albums, Del Rey says, "I need a month to finish putting it together, and then send my two albums to vinyl."

Judging by a mockup image of the vinyl included in the post, the companion record is titled Spyda.

Del Rey's most recent album is 2023's Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd. She started teasing a follow-up in 2024 called Lasso and described it as a country album. Del Rey then changed the record's name to The Right Person Will Stay before changing it again to Stove.

Along the way, Del Rey's released a number of one-off singles, including "Henry, come on" and "Bluebird" in 2025 and "White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter" and "First Light" in 2026.

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