Lana Del Rey & Quavo's "Tough" collaboration dropping in July

By Josh Johnson

Lana Del Rey and Quavo's collaborative single "Tough" now has a release date.

The pair has announced on Instagram that the joint track will arrive July 3.

"Tough 4th Of July," Quavo writes in the caption.

The unexpected collaboration between the "Video Games" singer and the Migos rapper was first teased in May. After posting another clip in June, Quavo joined Del Rey onstage to debut it live during her concert at Boston's Fenway Park, which marked her first-ever U.S. stadium headlining show.

