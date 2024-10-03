Lana Del Rey is "very happy" following reported wedding while calling out invasion of privacy

By Josh Johnson

Lana Del Rey is going through a variety of emotions following her reported wedding to Jeremy Dufrene.

After a fan profile posted video of Del Rey and Dufrene together, seemingly shot by an unapproved source, the "Video Games" artist commented, "Unfortunately, a local couple from Houma [Louisiana] won't stop flying drones into our windows every morning and following us with a tracker."

Del Rey also called out local paparazzi for "switching vehicles following the family" and "following us around remote parts of the country and photo shopping my wedding ring into a pearl."

Through all that, though, Del Rey declares that "Jeremy is the one and only."

"And amazing," she writes. "And we're very happy."

The U.K.'s Daily Mail tabloid reported that Del Rey and Dufrene, who's described as an alligator tour guide, got married in Louisiana on Sept. 26.

