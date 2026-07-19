L7's Jennifer Finch dead at 59

Jennifer Finch of music group L7 performs onstage at Hollywood Palladium on January 04, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Rich Polk/Getty Images for The Art of Elysium)

L7 bassist and founding member Jennifer Finch has died. She was 59.

The news comes less than a week after the "Pretend We're Dead" rockers announced that Finch had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

"We are shattered by the loss of our beloved bandmate, sister and friend Jennifer Finch, whose fierce spirit, humor and boundless creativity helped shape L7 and changed all of our lives forever," L7 said in a statement. "Jennifer was a true original who lived entirely on her own terms, and the impact she made on music, art and everyone lucky enough to know her cannot be measured."

The band added, "We love her beyond words and will carry her with us always. Rest in power our dear friend."

Finch formed L7 with guitarists and vocalists Donita Sparks and Suzi Gardner and drummer Roy Koutsky in 1985. In 1989, Koutsky was replaced by Demetra Plakas, solidifying the classic L7 lineup.

Primarily influenced by punk and hailing from Los Angeles, L7 brought their own spin to the grunge sound, which exploded in Seattle in the early '90s. Their breakout album was 1992's Bricks Are Heavy, recorded with Nirvana's Nevermind producer, Butch Vig.

L7 followed Bricks Are Heavy with 1994's Hungry for Stink; Finch left the band in 1996. They put out two more albums before going on hiatus in 2001.

The lineup of Finch, Sparks, Gardner and and Plakas then reunited in 2014 and premiered a documentary, Pretend We're Dead, in 2016. They released the album Scatter the Rats in 2019.

L7 announced in May that they were embarking on a farewell tour, dubbed the Last Hurrah, starting in October. When announcing Finch's diagnosis, the band said that Finch would not be joining the tour.

"The Last Hurrah Tour was planned along with Jennifer when all four of us were in good health and spirits," L7 said. "Although she will not be able to join us for the upcoming U.S. dates, Jennifer has asked us to continue with the tour as planned. We will honor her request while making her care and well-being our immediate priority."

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