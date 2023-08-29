L7 announces new single, "Cooler than Mars"

Courtesy of L7

By Josh Johnson

L7 has announced a new single called "Cooler than Mars."

The track is due out September 12. In addition to dropping via the usual digital outlets, "Cooler than Mars" will be available as a limited-edition four-pack flexi disc single.

"Cooler than Mars" will arrive just ahead of L7's intimate In Your Space tour, which launches September 14 in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

"The energy and vibe that smaller venues allow is something that we always want to stay connected to," says lead vocalist Donita Sparks. "With a new single coming soon, we can't wait to see our crowd up close and in the flesh."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

