Kurt Cobain's guitar from Nirvana's 'Teen Spirit' video going back to auction

Kurt Cobain Memorabilia To Go Up For Auction Kurt Cobain's 1969 Fender Mustang electric guitar photographed at Hard Rock Cafe on April 28, 2022 in London, England. Rob Pinney/Getty Images (Rob Pinney/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

The guitar that Kurt Cobain played in Nirvana's iconic "Smells Like Teen Spirit" video is going back up for auction.

The 1966 Fender Mustang will go under the hammer as part of the Jim Irsay Collection. Irsay, who owned the Indianapolis Colts football team, purchased the guitar in 2022 for $4.55 million before his death in 2025.

This time around, the guitar is estimated to go for between $2.5 and $5 million.

The auction will take place on March 12. The guitar will also be on display at the Christie's auction house in New York City from March 6 to March 12.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

