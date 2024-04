2018 Boston Calling Music Festival - Day 1 Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Boston Calling (Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Boston Calling)

The Killers and The Postal Service are headlining the 2024 Outside Lands festival, taking place August 9-11 in San Francisco.

The bill also includes Young the Giant, The Last Dinner Party, Romy and K.Flay. The other headliners are Tyler, the Creator, Sturgill Simpson, Grace Jones, Kaytranada, Jungle, Chris Lake and Gryffin.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, April 24, at 10 a.m. PT.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit SFOutsideLands.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.