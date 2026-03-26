The Killers to perform at UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show

The Killers at 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Disney/Cristian Lopez)
By Josh Johnson

The Killers will perform ahead of the final match of the 2026 UEFA Champions League soccer tournament.

The "Mr. Brightside" outfit will take the pitch ahead of the match at Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary, on May 30 as part of the Final Kick Off Show event.

The announcement was made in a video featuring Brandon Flowers and company alongside soccer icon David Beckham.

"When we were asked to perform at the UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show presented by Pepsi, we said yes without hesitation, some stages speak for themselves," The Killers say in a statement. "We're honored to celebrate the incredible teams and players at what will undoubtedly be an epic match."

The 2025 UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show featured Linkin Park.

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