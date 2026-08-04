The Killers' Brandon Flowers ponders future in music: 'How much longer do I want to do this?'

The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers is set to release a new solo album, Thrasher, on Aug. 21, but his future in music beyond that is a bit murky.

"I'm really going through it right now: how much longer do I want to do this, what does it mean, why am I doing it anyway?" Flowers tells the U.K.'s The Times. "Whenever I finish a tour, without fail I get sick."

"Then I think of [The Rolling Stones'] Mick Jagger and ask myself: what keeps him getting up on that stage?" the "Mr. Brightside" singer continues. "I guess it's because there are powerful moments in a concert. How could I not want to do that?"

In the meantime, Flowers will launch a U.S. solo tour in support of Thrasher in September. The new record takes Flowers down the country music road, though he still feels connected to the glitzy, new wave sound that first made The Killers famous.

"You can never take the synth pop out of me," Flowers says. "It will always be there."

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