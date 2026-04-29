The Killers' Brandon Flowers to perform at 2026 Newport Folk Festival

A Concert For Altadena Brandon Flowers performs at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on January 07, 2026 in Pasadena, California. (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic) (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
By Josh Johnson

The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers has joined the lineup for the 2026 edition of the legendary Newport Folk Festival, taking place July 24-26 in Newport, Rhode Island.

Other announced artists on the bill include Hayley Williams, Courtney Barnett, Mt. Joy's Matt Quinn and Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine.

Tickets are sold out, but you can join a waitlist. For more info, visit NewportFolk.org.

Flowers has released two solo albums, 2010's Flamingo and 2015's The Desired Effect. In late 2025, Flowers revealed during an Instagram Q&A session that he'd finished recording two more solo records.

The most recent Killers album is 2021's Pressure Machine. They're set to perform ahead of the final match of the 2026 UEFA Champions League soccer tournament in Budapest, Hungary, on May 30.

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