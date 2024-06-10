The Killers announce show at NYC's Forest Hills Stadium

2018 Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival - What Stage - Day 4 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Bonnaroo Arts And )

By Josh Johnson

The Killers have announced a show at New York City's Forest Hills Stadium, taking place Sept. 14.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. ET. Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET.

The Killers just played a pair of NYC shows: they headlined the Governors Ball festival on Saturday after playing a surprise concert at the intimate Bowery Ballroom club on Friday. The Gov Ball set included a partial cover of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs song "Maps."

Next up for The Killers is a run of shows in the U.K. and Ireland. They'll be back in the U.S. in August to play a number of festivals, including Lollapalooza and Outside Lands, and to launch their 20th anniversary Hot Fuss Las Vegas residency.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!