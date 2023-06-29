K.Flay shares personal connection to song recorded for new Netflix film 'Nimona': "I shed a few tears"

Netflix Music

By Josh Johnson

K.Flay's new song "T-Rex" is very meaningful to her, in multiple ways.

For one, the "Blood in the Cut" artist recorded it for the new animated Netflix movie Nimona, which premieres Friday, June 30.

"It's a beautiful, it's an awesome movie. It's so good!" K.Flay, born Kristine Flaherty, tells ABC Audio. "It's so well done, I can't recommend it enough. I'm, like, so proud to be part of it."

The other reason is that "T-Rex" was the first song Flaherty listened to after suddenly going deaf in her right ear in 2022. Using her own song for that significant step was, as she quips, "not because I'm an egomaniac," but rather out of professional responsibility.

"I had written this song prior to the ear," Flaherty explains. "Then they were like, 'Hey, we have to finish the movie, do you approve this mix?' And I kept putting it off, I was like, 'I don't wanna listen to this.'"

When Flaherty eventually did give "T-Rex" a listen, it was a "very emotional" experience.

"I shed a few tears, and was like, 'OK! I guess I'm doing this again,'" she says. "It opened the floodgates."

K.Flay will release a new album called MONO, a reference to her hearing loss, on September 15. It includes the single "Raw Raw."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!