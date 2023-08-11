Keanu Reeves' Dogstar band releases new song, "Breach"

Dillon Street Records

By Josh Johnson

Keanu Reeves' band Dogstar has premiered a new song called "Breach," a track off the band's upcoming comeback album, Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees.

"Turn it way up," the trio says of "Breach." "We hope you enjoy it."

You can listen to "Breach" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees, the first Dogstar album in over 20 years, will be released October 6. It also includes the previously released single "Everything Turns Around."

Dogstar is currently on tour. Along with Reeves on bass, the band includes guitarist/vocalist Bret Domrose and drummer Robert Mailhouse.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

