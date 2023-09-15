Keanu Reeves' band Dogstar releases new song, "Glimmer"

Dogstar, the band featuring actor Keanu Reeves on bass, has released a new song called "Glimmer."

The track will appear on the upcoming Dogstar album, Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees.

"'With 'Glimmer,' we wrote the music first. I kept saying something like 'space' and then one of the guys said, 'glimmer,'" says guitarist/vocalist Bret Domrose. "That word gave me the idea of only seeing someone for a moment, like a glimmer of you, you're there and then you're gone."

You can listen to "Glimmer" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying lyric video streaming now on YouTube.

Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees, the first Dogstar record in over 20 years, is due out October 6. It also includes the previously released tracks "Everything Turns Around" and "Breach."

Dogstar will resume their tour, which is their first in two decades, September 25 in Houston.

