jxdn has announced a headlining tour in support of his upcoming album, WHEN THE MUSIC STOPS.

The U.S. leg launches July 6 in Minneapolis and wraps up July 27 in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 28.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit jxdnMusic.com.

WHEN THE MUSIC STOPS will be released June 28 via Travis Barker's DTA Records. It's the sophomore follow-up to jxdn's 2021 debut, Tell Me About Tomorrow.

