Jutes responds to wife Demi Lovato's song 'Ghost' with 'White Butterflies' single

Jutes has premiered a new single called "White Butterflies."

The "It Takes Two" artist recorded the track in response to wife Demi Lovato's song "Ghost," in which the pop star sings, "If you're not here by my side/ Just show me some kind of sign that you're close/ Wanna be haunted for life by your ghost."

In "White Butterflies," Jutes sings, "Baby don't you cry/ Swear that I'd never die/ I'll be yours for life."

"I wrote this song for my wife in response to her song 'Ghost,'" Jutes says in a statement. "Letting her know I will never leave her, even after death. Returning in the form of white butterflies to show her I'm always around."

You can watch the "White Butterflies" video on YouTube.

"White Butterflies" will appear on Jutes' upcoming album, Chin Up, Beautiful, due out Aug. 5. He'll launch a U.S. headlining tour in August.

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