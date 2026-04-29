Jutes reflects on 'younger me feeling invisible' with new single, 'Icarus'

Jutes Performs At The Independent Jutes performs onstage at The Independent on July 28, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Dana Jacobs/Getty Images) (Dana Jacobs/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Jutes takes flight on a new single called "Icarus."

On the track, Jutes sings, "No one knows my name/ So who would even cry/ If I should die." Speaking with ABC Audio, Jutes describes the song as partly about "younger me feeling invisible and feeling like I wasn't getting anywhere with my music."

"I was just, like, so hungry to be noticed," he says. "['Icarus'] is just touching on those past feelings."

During that point in his life, Jutes says he was "romanticizing the broken artist thing" and telling himself that the substances that he was using were necessary for his creativity.

"It also felt like a way of not needing to get better, because I thought it was, like, fuel," Jutes says.

Now sober, Jutes has done a complete 180 on that worldview.

"I've found now that I write the best songs of my life and I'm in the best place in my life, and I'm sober," Jutes says. "I care about my health and I do wanna live long, now. I have a wife that I wanna stay alive for, I wanna have a family one day, all that stuff."

"Icarus" follows Jutes' March single, "Disassociate." Meanwhile, his song "It Takes Two" is currently charting on the Billboard Alternative Airplay tally. He describes "It Takes Two" as a "'I gotta have you or there's no point in living' kinda song."

"I find that my fans tend to gravitate towards those ones a lot," he says. "It's either the super horny ones or the super emotional ones that the fans tend to love, which is hilarious."

Jutes will launch a U.S. headlining tour in August.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

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