Jutes announces new album, 'Chin Up, Beautiful'

'Chin Up, Beautiful' album artwork. (Position Music)
By Josh Johnson

Jutes has announced a new album called Chin Up, Beautiful.

The record is due out Aug. 5. It includes the previously released tracks "Disassociate" and "Icarus."

"The world feels really cooked right now and it's impossible to feel everything all at once, so we just go numb and fake smiles because we're helpless," Jutes says in a statement. "That's how I was feeling when I made this. It pulls from elements of my music when I first started singing and incorporates them with everything I've learned about my voice and songwriting since then."

Jutes has also released two new tracks off the record, "Mannequin" and "Goodnight (Interlude) ᐸ3."

You can catch Jutes live on his upcoming U.S. headlining tour, kicking off in August.

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