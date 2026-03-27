Just like Sue: Will Three Days Grace continue to be the Susan Lucci of the JUNOs?

Three Days Grace is nominated in two categories for the 2026 JUNO Awards, taking place Sunday. The Canadian rockers have now received a total of 13 nominations for their country's equivalent of the Grammys, though they've never actually won a JUNO.

"We're almost to the point where we've been nominated the most times without an award," frontman Adam Gontier tells ABC Audio.

While that might make 3DG the Susan Lucci of the JUNOs — the All My Children star infamously was nominated 18 times for the Daytime Emmys before finally winning one with her 19th nod — Gontier says the band prefers making history over a victory.

"We're hoping that we don't get one so we can take over the top spot of not winning," Gontier says.

Three Days Grace's 2026 nominations are for group of the year and rock album of the year with Alienation, their first record to feature the two-singer lineup of Gontier, who returned to the band in 2024 after a nine-year absence, alongside longtime vocalist Matt Walst.

Beyond the JUNO recognition, Gontier and his bandmates are thrilled by the fan response to the revamped 3DG lineup.

"It's meant a lot," Gontier says. "The history with the band and all that stuff, and then doing this ... we thought it was something that the fans sort of deserve. Just to have us both back doing it together, we thought would be a really cool thing that the fans would enjoy and appreciate, and it's been that way."

"We hear so many stories and, like, just how much the music has meant to people and stuff," he continues. "It's just really cool to be able to take all the early stuff, the later stuff, put it all together and get it all out there at once."

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