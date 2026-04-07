Julia Wolf announces Deep End headlining tour

mgk Performs At Utilita Arena Birmingham Julia Wolf opens for mgk at Utilita Arena Birmingham on March 10, 2026 in Birmingham, England. (Katja Ogrin/Redferns) (Katja Ogrin/Redferns)
By Josh Johnson

Julia Wolf has announced a U.S. tour.

The headlining run, dubbed the Deep End tour, launches Sept. 17 in Austin, Texas, and concludes Oct. 25 in Los Angeles. It will then head to the U.K. and Europe.

"I'm so excited to finally be able to come back to North America, the UK, and Europe to do my own headline tour!" Wolf says in a statement. "I can't wait to have a room full of people singing my songs and to play some new ones for everyone as well!"

Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Wolf's website, GirlsinPurgatory.com.

Wolf previously opened for mgk. Her 2024 single "In My Room" is currently charting on the Billboard Alternative Airplay tally.

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