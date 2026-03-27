Joyce Manor postpones shows due to frontman's vocal cord tear

Barry Johnson of Joyce Manor performs at 2000 Trees Festival at Upcote Farm on July 7, 2023 in Cheltenham, England. (Katja Ogrin/Redferns)

Joyce Manor has postponed two concerts due to frontman Barry Johnson tearing his vocal cord.

"I went to a doctor yesterday and they confirmed i have a tear on my vocal chord," Johnson writes in an Instagram post published Friday. "They said it's not a super big deal and gave me a steroid and put me on vocal rest for the next few days. They said that if i sing before it's healed the tear will worsen and lead to scarring which is permanent (think Liam Gallagher now vs the 90s)."

As a result, Joyce Manor's shows in Toronto and Detroit, originally scheduled for Thursday and Friday, have been moved to April 24 and April 23, respectively.

"I'm really sad that we have to postpone toronto and detroit but I don't wanna f*** my s**** up permanently," Johnson says. "I appreciate everyone's understanding."

Joyce Manor's tour is expected to continue Saturday in Chicago. The trek supports the band's new album, I Used to Go to This Bar, which includes the single "All My Friends Are So Depressed."

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