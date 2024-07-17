Johnny Marr announces reissue of Healers album, '﻿Boomslang'

BMG; Credit: Jon Shard

By Josh Johnson

Johnny Marr has announced the reissue of 2003's Boomslang, his one and only album with his side project Johnny Marr + the Healers.

The set is due out Sept. 20 and includes seven previously unreleased bonus tracks, such as a cover of Bob Dylan's "Don't Think Twice It's All Right." You can listen to one of the bonus tracks, called "All Out Attack," now via digital outlets.

"Twenty years on, I'm pleased we created the music and this new release of Boomslang has given me the opportunity to revisit it and present some songs that we weren't able to include the first time around," Marr says. "The Healers was something special that happened to me and I'm grateful that it did. A special group of people in a special moment in time."

Alongside Marr, the Healers included The Who touring drummer and son of Ringo Starr Zak Starkey and bassist Alonza Bevan of Kula Shaker.

Marr started releasing solo albums under just his name in 2013.

