The jock tax and tax write-offs for self-employed athletes

Intuit TurboTax reports on the jock tax for athletes earning income across states. Self-employed athletes can claim various tax write-offs to reduce taxable income.

This year, the NFL kicked off its season 10,000 miles from home, playing its first-ever regular-season game on Australian soil. And that’s just one stop on a record nine international games in 2026. There’s no mistaking it: American football is going global, and every time a game crosses a border, so does the tax bill for its players.

Every time an athlete or other sports professional travels to a different state or jurisdiction where they earn income, they get a type of income tax known as the jock tax. The jock tax, along with its foreign equivalents, can be applied to game earnings, Olympic winnings, income earned during international events, and more. As leagues like the NFL expand overseas, multi-jurisdiction taxes are becoming a bigger factor for players.

Fortunately, there may be several types of tax deductions and other forms of relief for individuals who pay taxes on the same income in another state or country, Intuit TurboTax reports.

Who does the jock tax apply to?

The jock tax primarily applies to individuals who earn income from working in multiple states. While it is most commonly associated with professional athletes, the jock tax extends to other professionals who work across state lines, such as:

Professional sports staff

Sports officials

Entertainers

Musicians

Consultants

Why is there a jock tax?

Jock tax is based on the idea that income should be taxed where it is earned.

Jock tax gained momentum in 1991 after California imposed an income tax on the Chicago Bulls after they won the NBA Finals against the LA Lakers while playing in the state. Illinois responded in kind, taxing visiting California athletes. Since then, this tax has been imposed in nearly every state in the U.S.

Many countries also apply their own version of the jock tax to visiting athletes. This tax is often called the foreign resident withholding tax.

Limits on the jock tax across the U.S. and globally

Not every state imposes a jock tax. Often, those that don’t have a state income tax don’t impose a jock tax. Even within states that impose a jock tax, the parameters and tax rates can vary.

Some states, for example, may have exemptions or reduced rates for certain types of income. Additionally, some states may have reciprocal agreements that allow residents to avoid double taxation. This also applies when paying a tax to a foreign country. The foreign tax credit (claimed on Form 1116) generally allows the athlete to offset U.S. tax owed with tax already paid to another country on that same income.

Every country sets its own rules. As the NFL and other leagues keep adding international games to their schedules, athletes, coaches, and traveling staff can expect more of these cross-border tax questions each season, on top of the multistate ones they already navigate at home.

How is the jock tax calculated?

It’s typically based on the number of “duty days” an athlete works in a state compared to their total duty days for the season. This may include:

Practice

Games

Travel days

For example, if an athlete has 200 total duty days in a season and spends 10 of them in California, California could tax 10/200, or 5% of their income. Most U.S. states that have an income tax enforce a jock tax.

Eight tax deductions for self-employed athletes

High-earning sports professionals may be able to reduce their taxable income through athlete tax deductions, but the rules depend on how you’re paid.

If you are considered a self-employed athlete, you can deduct ordinary and necessary business expenses against your income on Schedule C of your Form 1040 individual tax return, regardless of whether you itemize your deductions. For expenses tied to Schedule A, such as state and local taxes paid, you'll need to itemize instead of taking the standard deduction. These write-offs can help reduce your overall tax bill, allowing you to keep more of your hard-earned money.

The One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBBA) made the suspended federal deduction for unreimbursed business expenses for W-2 employees permanent. Since most professional athletes are employees of their teams, deductions like gym memberships, equipment, and uniforms are no longer available on federal tax returns.

If you are self-employed, the tax write-offs below can meaningfully reduce your overall tax bill.

State taxes

Where you live makes a difference. Athletes domiciled in states that don't impose income taxes, such as Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Washington, save having all their income taxed at the state level, though states where you play at athletic events may tax you on the portion of the income you earn while there.

So, if you have a choice of where to live or play, you might consider a state with low or no income taxes to save some money on state tax.

Dues and fees

Some of the fees you might be able to write off if you are considered self-employed include:

Dues paid to a professional organization or league.

Fees you pay to an agent or a manager.

Fees you pay for your accountant.

You may also be able to write off union dues if you’re a member of any unions related to your sport, such as:

NFL Players Association (NFLPA)

NBA Players Association (NBPA)

Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA)

Union dues are considered an ordinary and necessary business expense for athletes as the union plays a key role in managing their professional lives and ensuring fair treatment. These dues can be deducted as a business expense if you file a Schedule C, helping to reduce your overall taxable income.

Therapy

If you get massage therapy or stretching workouts to enhance your ability to play, those costs may be tax-deductible business expenses. Yoga classes to increase flexibility and meditation classes to improve your focus may also be deductible.

Review all your expenditures to see which ones may qualify as expenses of your business.

Gym memberships

An important aspect of an athlete’s career is maintaining physical fitness. Because of this, gym memberships may qualify as a tax write-off if they are used for professional purposes. In this case, the cost of a gym membership can be considered a legitimate business expense.

To claim this deduction, you must demonstrate that the gym membership is used primarily for professional purposes and not for purely recreational use.

You should consult with a tax professional to accurately account for gym memberships and other fitness-related expenses to reduce your overall taxable income.

Equipment

Whether your fitness equipment consists of racquets, balls, or boards, they are all tools of your trade as an athlete. Shoes that you wear on the field or court are probably deductible, as is your workout apparel. And the cost of transporting that equipment to games and workouts is also deductible.

Travel

The cost of meals, lodging, and transportation while on the road traveling from game to game is tax-deductible, as is the cost of temporary lodging while engaging in business activities such as attending a month-long training camp.

Team uniforms

Whether you play football, basketball, golf, or any other sport, you may be able to write off your team uniform. Athletes who are required to pay for their own team uniforms can write off the cost as a tax-deductible business expense. Uniforms are an essential part of an athlete’s job.

To qualify for the write-off, the uniform must be required for your job and not paid for or reimbursed by your team. This may include jerseys, helmets, and other gear.

If your uniform is something that could be worn casually, like a shirt with the team’s logo that could be worn outside of training, it may not qualify as a deductible expense.

Keep receipts and records of any uniform purchases made out of pocket.

Uniform dry cleaning

Is dry cleaning tax deductible? Well, it may be for athletes who need to have their uniforms professionally cleaned. This is applicable for uniforms that are required for:

Competitions

Practices

Promotional events

Just like the purchase of uniforms themselves, cleaning costs can be considered necessary. Whether it’s jerseys, pants, helmets, or any other sport-specific attire, keeping them clean is considered part of your professional responsibilities.

Remember, this only applies to attire that is required for your job.

Weekend warrior expenses

If you are a weekend athlete who plays sports for fun, you are probably not considered to be in the business of being an athlete. If that's the case, your expenses are not tax-deductible since they would be considered hobby income.

This story was produced by Intuit TurboTax and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.