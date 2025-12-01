Jimmy Eat World announces '﻿Bleed American﻿' 25th anniversary UK dates

Jimmy Eat World has announced a trio of U.K. dates celebrating the 25th anniversary of the band's 2001 album, Bleed American.

The shows take place Aug. 14 in Halifax, Aug. 15 in Cardiff and Aug. 16 in London. Rise Against will also be on the bill each night.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For all ticket info, visit JimmyEatWorld.com.

Bleed American marked the fourth Jimmy Eat World album and spawned the band's signature single, "The Middle." Its name was changed to Jimmy Eat World following Sept. 11 but eventually changed back to Bleed American.

Jimmy Eat World's 2026 plans also include opening for a date on My Chemical Romance's The Black Parade 20th anniversary tour, taking place Sept. 6 in Phoenix.

