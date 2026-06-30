Jello Biafra performs for first time since suffering stroke

2013 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival  Day 1 Jello Biafra performs onstage during the 2013 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 12, 2013 in Indio, California. (Karl Walter/Getty Images for Coachella) (Karl Walter)
By Josh Johnson

Former Dead Kennedys vocalist Jello Biafra took the live stage Saturday for the first time since being hospitalized in March with a stroke.

Biafra performed as part TentacleFest in San Francisco, a concert held by his label, Alternative Tentacles Records. He joined the band Wheelchair Sports Camp for a rendition of their collaborative song, "Make It Make Sense."

You can check out a clip of the performance now via the Alternative Tentacles Instagram.

When Biafra announced in March that he'd suffered the stroke, he wrote, "I still have a lot of great stuff in me, but right now I gotta lotta of rehabbing to do."

Biafra, 68, was a founding member of the Dead Kennedys. He sang on each of their four albums during the influential punk band's seminal run from the late '70s into the mid-'80s. The group reformed in 2001 without Biafra, and the relationship between the two camps has remained contentious since.

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