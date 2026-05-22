Jack White's Third Man Records announces Release Lab education series

Jack White's label, Third Man Records, has announced an education series about album release campaigns.

Dubbed the Third Man Release Lab, the online program is divided into two parts taking place June 8 and 9.

"Whether you're an artist, independent label, or simply interested in the mechanics of the music industry, this series offers something for everyone interested in how modern release campaigns take shape," Third Man says.

The first course, on June 8, will focus on the history of Third Man's distribution and marketing efforts and strategies. The June 9 course will be dedicated to the campaign behind White's 2024 solo album, No Name, which was first released without any prior announcement exclusively in the Third Man Records stores in Detroit, Nashville and London.

Registration for the Third Man Release Lab is free and open now.

You can also catch White live on his upcoming U.S. tour, launching in July.

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